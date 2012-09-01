Justin Bopp

Manningham Catch Infographic Football Play Diagram

Justin Bopp
Justin Bopp
  • Save
Manningham Catch Infographic Football Play Diagram infographic print nfl giants sports football
Download color palette

Here's the bottom left corner of my latest. It's an infographic play diagram showing the action of the players, the ball, and (out of shot) the unlikely conclusion of the famous play. I'll upload the top left later.

https://www.etsy.com/listing/108512880/football-print-the-incredible-manningham

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Justin Bopp
Justin Bopp

More by Justin Bopp

View profile
    • Like