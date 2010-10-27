Martin Bean

In my previous Dribbble, I illustrated that I coded dark on light. However, since then I've made the switch to light on dark, settling on a port of the Monokai theme from Textmate as my theme of choice in e-text editor.

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
