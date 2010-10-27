Brent Jackson

Free preview pack for blogs

Brent Jackson
Brent Jackson
  • Save
Free preview pack for blogs icons pictograms
Download color palette

Just set up geomicons.com where you can grab a free set of 32 icons from the forthcoming Geomicons icon set. In the spirit of Dribbble's awesome community, I'm giving away a free download of the complete set to the person with the best rebound.

Shot 1288189216
Rebound of
Built on a grid
By Brent Jackson
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Brent Jackson
Brent Jackson

More by Brent Jackson

View profile
    • Like