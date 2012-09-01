Chris DeLorenzo

Make Cupcakes Not War

Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo
  • Save
Make Cupcakes Not War johnny cupcakes typography logo script
Download color palette

A pocket tee design for Johnny Cupcakes. We ended up taking out the bomb on top, but I thought it kind of tied it all together. All custom typography.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo

More by Chris DeLorenzo

View profile
    • Like