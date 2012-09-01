Kyle Brinker

Western Hills

Western Hills logo blackwhite city town typography cincinnati
I was really inspired by the http://www.thechicagoneighborhoods.com/ and so I thought it would be cool to make a logo for the town i lived in.

This is my first shot and would love feedback.

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
