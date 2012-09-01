Kyle Louis Fletcher

Dissociation Sketch

Kyle Louis Fletcher
Kyle Louis Fletcher
  • Save
Dissociation Sketch dissociation magazine illustration boobs dick mouth eyeballs eye vision spirit magic quest higher high cross fire book ear mason masonic knowledge learning though thinking scholar magistrate epoxy
Download color palette

For more on Dissociation Magazine, an on-going collaboration we're about to drop another article on, head here:

http://dissmag.tumblr.com/

Cheers!

Kyle Louis Fletcher
Kyle Louis Fletcher
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kyle Louis Fletcher

View profile
    • Like