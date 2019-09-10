🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Violia from HandletterYean is a simple, elegant and authentic signature font with a contemporary feel. It will add a sophisticated spark to any design idea. This font is suitable for your creative work on greeting cards, branding materials, business cards, quotes, posters, wedding cards, logo design, blog design, stationery, marketing, magazines and more!
Download this font at: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/violia/ref/235567/
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw.
More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link ( http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK )