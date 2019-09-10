Sabina is a handwritten monoline font, with an elegant and beautiful look. This fontalso comes with ligatures, alternates, swooshes, and underlines. It will make your design look stand out and unique. This font comes in regular, bold, italic, bold italic style. It available in .TTF .OTF format and WOFF, also support multi language.

You can download this font at: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/sabina/ref/235567/

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw. More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link ( http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK )