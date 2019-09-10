🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Rosianne is an amazing handwritten font, this font is easy to use and perfect for adding a natural look to your designs like business cards, logos, packaging, branding, poster, watermark, magazines, quotes, and many more!
Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rosianne/ref/235567/
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw.More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link ( http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK