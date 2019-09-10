HandletterYean

Rosianne

HandletterYean
HandletterYean
  • Save
Rosianne calligraphy signature font handwritten script lettering script icon typography branding vector logo illustration font family design
Download color palette

Rosianne is an amazing handwritten font, this font is easy to use and perfect for adding a natural look to your designs like business cards, logos, packaging, branding, poster, watermark, magazines, quotes, and many more!

Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rosianne/ref/235567/

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw.More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link ( http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK

HandletterYean
HandletterYean

More by HandletterYean

View profile
    • Like