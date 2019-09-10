Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zayne

HandletterYean
HandletterYean
Zayne is a fresh, urban and unique handwritten script font that includes ligatures and swashes. With its funky, elegant, and handmade feel, it will add uniqueness to your designs.

Download this font at: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/zayne/ref/235567/
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw.
More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link: http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK

