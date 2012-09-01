Stefan Lechleitner

Info icons for website

Stefan Lechleitner
Stefan Lechleitner
  • Save
Info icons for website web icon snow winter css3 html5 design symbol screen page triangle
Download color palette

Info icons for a almost finished web project which will be published in the beginning of winter.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Stefan Lechleitner
Stefan Lechleitner

More by Stefan Lechleitner

View profile
    • Like