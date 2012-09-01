Alex Flannery

DC MetroMaster Phone App Icon

DC MetroMaster Phone App Icon
I'm working on redesigning the interface for a DC Metro phone app. I harnessed my inner vexillologist (aka "flag geek") and created this icon, which combines elements of a transit map with the flag of Washington, DC. Enjoy!

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
