Shaun Cronin

iOS Football App Icon

Shaun Cronin
Shaun Cronin
  • Save
iOS Football App Icon football soccer app ios icon grass perspective soil pitch whistle
Download color palette

This is my first attempt at an iOS icon.

It's for a football (soccer) app I was discussing with a friend. I really didn't want to use obvious imagery though - e.g an actual football.

Reduced from 512px, any feedback would be welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Shaun Cronin
Shaun Cronin

More by Shaun Cronin

View profile
    • Like