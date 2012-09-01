ana torrecilla

Pajaros

Pajaros
Personal project. Mail invitation for a baptism ceremony taking place in a house at the countryside. In it, we asked for the cooperation of the guests cutting and folding it to become a piece that decorates the trees. The main element is a “dove” in reference to the Holy Spirit (essence of baptism)

http://anatorrecilla.com/web/portfolio/invitacion-a-un-bautizo/

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
