Lidor Perez

Ichpat Logo

Lidor Perez
Lidor Perez
  • Save
Ichpat Logo logo
Download color palette

The idea is to create a logo for social care department dealing with families
Not sure which color scheme work better...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Lidor Perez
Lidor Perez

More by Lidor Perez

View profile
    • Like