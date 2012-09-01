Investment infographics (In development)

Investment info graphics (In development)

Currently working on a media kit for an Investment company, where they want their stats to illustrate their coverage all over Europe.

The brief is to stay close to their colours (Red & Grey) and also their typefaces (Bebas Neue), so its my challenge to make the visuals as engaging and informative as possible, without straying to far from the existing collateral.

This project is ongoing so the stats/placement of elements are not accurate as yet.

Studio: Workbrands.

