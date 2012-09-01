ana torrecilla

Estilo hotel

Estilo hotel corporate identity packaging
Corporate identity for an Argentinian hotel. The naming “style” was defined by the client and the logo had to distill classicism and luxury but at the same time, be current and stylish. I have also designed the packaging for the bath amenities and some hotel corporate elements such as cups, towels, menu … etc.

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
