Nicola Guest

British Branding

Nicola Guest
Nicola Guest
Hire Me
  • Save
British Branding lion british branding vector
Download color palette

With the world’s attention about to focus on the games in London, I was inspired to create some artwork. Combining vector lines and textures I’ve been creating London landmark themed images with a traditional approach for commercial appeal.

Going to revisit the street sign element - could be improved.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Nicola Guest
Nicola Guest
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nicola Guest

View profile
    • Like