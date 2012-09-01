Nicola Guest

Oriental Dog Statue

Oriental Dog Statue oriental statue dog japanese vector textures
This oriental dog statue is part of the artwork being developed for a mobile game. The base it's sitting on needs re-angled and decorating still.

Line work is vector format, then colour & background have been helped on by some free oriental textures.

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
