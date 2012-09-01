Homepage Initial Concept

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here is the initial Concept Homepage concept for Rank My Keywords.Still working out the kinks and I have a bit more work to do with the footer. If you guys see anything that can be improved please let me know...
Full View: http://cl.ly/J9dW
Quick Shout Out
Icons are from http://www.cazoobi.com/
I believe it's http://dribbble.com/Norm
Cheers