Logo and Web Redesign for BioAlabama

Logo and Web Redesign for BioAlabama
BioAlabama wanted to rebrand themselves as a forward looking company on the edge of technology and innovation. I designed this site to be as minimal as possible with one major attention grabber. The yellow background screams for your attention. I'm surprised that the client absolutely loved it. www.bioalabama.com

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
