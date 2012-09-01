Anthony Wartinger

12 Musketeers

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
12 Musketeers 12 twelve banner musketeer edmondsans type numbers texture 12 musketeers 12 musketeer
Download color palette

12 Musketeers logo, potential logo for an upcoming project with some designer friends.

Custom type for the numbers, 'Musketeers' is Edmondsans.

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like