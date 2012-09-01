Mark White

Tasty Tadpoles main character

This is the main character from a game I'm making called Tasty Tadpoles. I designed him up using mostly vector shapes and layer effects.

You can join my email list to find out when it's available! http://eepurl.com/g7A2I

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
