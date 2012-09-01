Andrew Coss

February Submission

Andrew Coss
Andrew Coss
Hire Me
  • Save
February Submission the just love project february scripture
Download color palette

Finally got around to takin some shots of the final print.

Pageimage 500325 2832382 february01
Rebound of
The Just Love Project | February
By Andrew Coss
View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Andrew Coss
Andrew Coss
Brand Advocate and Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Andrew Coss

View profile
    • Like