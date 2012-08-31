Rima Neverland

Mailatale rebrand

Mailatale rebrand squirrel book books orange blue child kid mailatale brown log branding type font buttermilk mail tale read school cute illustration design packaging shirt tshirt
Rebranding Mailatale.
Fun children's books, and inspirational quotes all around.
Really excited to get rid of all their pixelated designs.

