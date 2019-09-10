Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vatix - Branding Guidelines

Vatix - Branding Guidelines ui logo illustration design brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer smart mark logomark logotypedesign logotype designer shield palette logo mark identity brand typography branding
Last year i had the honor to work with the folks over at Vatix on their new brand identity.

They are a technology company that creates both hardware and software to provide personal protection devices for lone workers.

This concept resulted from the mix of the letter V with a shield to symbolise protection and security while the bold lines are meant to reinforce the strong look. Since there will be a lot of software involved, there's also that data encryption vibe on it 🛡

