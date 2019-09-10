Vatix - Branding Guidelines

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Last year i had the honor to work with the folks over at Vatix on their new brand identity.
They are a technology company that creates both hardware and software to provide personal protection devices for lone workers.
This concept resulted from the mix of the letter V with a shield to symbolise protection and security while the bold lines are meant to reinforce the strong look. Since there will be a lot of software involved, there's also that data encryption vibe on it 🛡
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com