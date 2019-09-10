Dimitrije Jovanovic

Cineplexx Mobile Application UI/UX Redesign

Cineplexx Mobile Application UI/UX Redesign cinema movies ios mobile ux ui graphic design design clean app
UI/UX redesign of mobile application Cineplexx. Both for iOS and ANDROID platforms. Done in Adobe XD and Adobe Photoshop.

Full Project on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/85129181/Cineplexx-Mobile-Application-UIUX-Redesign
Posted on Sep 10, 2019
