Matt Stevens

GUTS trophy plates ready for install

Matt Stevens
Matt Stevens
  • Save
GUTS trophy plates ready for install
Download color palette

Metal plates back from vendor. Ready to be installed on trophy.

E83b671f9f6502cd387921d4661dedfa
Rebound of
GUTS trophy plates
By Matt Stevens
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Matt Stevens
Matt Stevens

More by Matt Stevens

View profile
    • Like