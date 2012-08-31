Damian King

EKI calling card close-up2

Damian King
Damian King
  • Save
EKI calling card close-up2 business card calling card branding design letterpress
Download color palette

So shiny. So satisfying.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Damian King
Damian King
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Damian King

View profile
    • Like