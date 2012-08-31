Cody Lawson

Ballet Logo ballet logo dance dancing shoes fire river orange
Old logo concept I made for a ballet company in Riverside California. Didn't get used but I always liked the form. If you want to get all philosophical with it, you can see a winding river, flames, the orange comes from how much citrus the area grows. Even though its not being used, I would still love feedback.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
