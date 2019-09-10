Finance App Onboarding Screens

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey all,
Traditional e-wallet apps are all about managing finances, right? We believe that the best e-wallet app ever is one that helps users manage finances + keeps them engaged.
Here’s what we’ve done to achieve the balance between ‘Functional’ and ‘Engaging’:
📍 Benefit-focused onboarding is what helps to ‘sell’ an app within first 10 seconds. For that, we’ve picked main benefits that have the most impact on targets.
🗣 Each screen breaks down the most important value points for the user.
💬 Brevity makes the message more impactful. To achieve this, we needed to make sure that all the benefits were clear and to the point.
Press 👍if you liked it and let us know
How often do you experience the onboarding flow, without searching for the ‘skip’ button?
Created by Anastasia Martyan & Vadim Subbotin
