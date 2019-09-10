Finance App Onboarding Screens

Hey all,



Traditional e-wallet apps are all about managing finances, right? We believe that the best e-wallet app ever is one that helps users manage finances + keeps them engaged.



Here’s what we’ve done to achieve the balance between ‘Functional’ and ‘Engaging’:



📍 Benefit-focused onboarding is what helps to ‘sell’ an app within first 10 seconds. For that, we’ve picked main benefits that have the most impact on targets.

🗣 Each screen breaks down the most important value points for the user.

💬 Brevity makes the message more impactful. To achieve this, we needed to make sure that all the benefits were clear and to the point.



