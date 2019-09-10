Purrweb UX

Finance App Onboarding Screens

Hey all,

Traditional e-wallet apps are all about managing finances, right? We believe that the best e-wallet app ever is one that helps users manage finances + keeps them engaged.

Here’s what we’ve done to achieve the balance between ‘Functional’ and ‘Engaging’:

📍 Benefit-focused onboarding is what helps to ‘sell’ an app within first 10 seconds. For that, we’ve picked main benefits that have the most impact on targets.
🗣 Each screen breaks down the most important value points for the user.
💬 Brevity makes the message more impactful. To achieve this, we needed to make sure that all the benefits were clear and to the point.

How often do you experience the onboarding flow, without searching for the ‘skip’ button?

Created by Anastasia Martyan & Vadim Subbotin

