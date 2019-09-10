Anwar Davids

Uyinene Mrewetyana

Uyinene Mrewetyana color vector vectorart vector illustration drawing digital illustration
This vector illustration is a tribute artwork for the late Uyinene Mrewetyana whose death sparked outrage in South Africa over attacks on women.

Link to full story: http://www.702.co.za/articles/359668/death-of-uyinene-mrewetyana-sparks-sa-outrage-over-attacks-on-women

Posted on Sep 10, 2019
