Devon Hosford

Logo Animation HTML5 Animation Tutorial

Devon Hosford
Devon Hosford
  • Save
Logo Animation HTML5 Animation Tutorial adobe edge animate edge animate tutorial logo animation html5 sunshine bright cute sunflower logo design
Download color palette

This was a logo that I designed to be used in a tutorial that I authored for Adobe Systems Inc. that teaches users how to use one of Adobe's newest products: Adobe Edge Animate. Edge Animate is an HTML5 authoring tool that allows users to create web animation and interactive content. The tutorial serves as an introductory lesson to the program and it's features.

Check out the tutorial here:
http://forums.adobe.com/docs/DOC-2536

View finished animation here:
http://www.devonhosford.com/logo_animation_tutorial/completedProject.html

Devon Hosford
Devon Hosford

More by Devon Hosford

View profile
    • Like