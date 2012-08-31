Logo Animation HTML5 Animation Tutorial

This was a logo that I designed to be used in a tutorial that I authored for Adobe Systems Inc. that teaches users how to use one of Adobe's newest products: Adobe Edge Animate. Edge Animate is an HTML5 authoring tool that allows users to create web animation and interactive content. The tutorial serves as an introductory lesson to the program and it's features.

Check out the tutorial here:

http://forums.adobe.com/docs/DOC-2536

View finished animation here:

http://www.devonhosford.com/logo_animation_tutorial/completedProject.html