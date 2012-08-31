Casey Cooke

TRI24

triathlon
Playing around with a logo developed for TRI24, a 24 and 12 hour looping sprint triathlon being held just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about the event itself check out: http://tri24.com/

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
