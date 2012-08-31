Hunter McGee

Sit & Serve

Hunter McGee
Hunter McGee
  • Save
Sit & Serve sit serve volunteer slide announcement prereel man woman sign chair help connect
Download color palette

Pre-reel slide that plays before the service indicating what the volunteer can be doing to get involved

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Hunter McGee
Hunter McGee

More by Hunter McGee

View profile
    • Like