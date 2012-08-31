I've been helping my developer friend @Cryde_ (who also beats the hell out of his drums in our band) redesigning this website on which anyone can share his/her theory on who is Red John.

I wasn't part of this project until I couldn't sleep a few weeks ago, got up and launched Photoshop. I redesigned the home page for practice and showed it to my friend. He was quite fond of it and asked me to redesign the whole website.

The website has now been running for almost three months and features 124 theories as these words are written. Submit yours and share it over Twitter or Facebook to get it to the popular page!

Who is Red John?