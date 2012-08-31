Balraj

Speaker

Balraj
Balraj
Hire Me
  • Save
Speaker speaker icon photoshop
Download color palette

2000 Watts RMS with Turbo Boost. Also useful for using it as an alarm to wake you up in the morning.

3cf71366662eb451cb8c5b26dcc12d6e
Rebound of
Speaker iOS Icon
By Ilya Miskov
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Balraj
Balraj
Designer of products.
Hire Me

More by Balraj

View profile
    • Like