photoshop power gauge ui needle reflection realistic power gauge
Just playing around in photoshop trying to make a realistic power gauge. No real purpose for this other than working on my photoshop skills, and mostly cause I was bored.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Product Designer @fellowapp

