Header with social buttons

I'm making a website for a local politician and good friend of mine. What you see here is a small part of the page header: an enormous picture with social buttons underneath. The actual page content is below this header.

I had to cheat to get this in 400x300 format: normally, the person in the picture and the caption are on opposite sides of the header. You can see a full scale version without that modification here (http://cl.ly/image/2K2v2w431W0y). This is what it will look like for visitors.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
