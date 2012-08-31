Header with social buttons

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I'm making a website for a local politician and good friend of mine. What you see here is a small part of the page header: an enormous picture with social buttons underneath. The actual page content is below this header.
I had to cheat to get this in 400x300 format: normally, the person in the picture and the caption are on opposite sides of the header. You can see a full scale version without that modification here (http://cl.ly/image/2K2v2w431W0y). This is what it will look like for visitors.