Erwin Hines

New Job : )

Erwin Hines
Erwin Hines
  • Save
New Job : ) basic agency branding cool design fun job talent type black white
Download color palette

I am officially back full-time at an Agency.

Working as a full-time Freelancer and contract designer has been awesome. I had a chance to work with some great clients and people, and will very much miss working in basketball shorts.

I will be joining forces with the great talent at BASIC.
The Basic Team

Excited to start a new chapter and create some visual sickness with the team

http://www.thinkbasic.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Erwin Hines
Erwin Hines

More by Erwin Hines

View profile
    • Like