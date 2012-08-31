Seth Jenks

New G5 Logo

New G5 Logo light logo g5 g 5
Download color palette

This is a logo that we had designed by Sean Farrell (http://dribbble.com/brandclay). I'm working on building some color and light effects. I'd like some hard core critique on how to make the reflections and lighting more realistic.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
I woulda bought a Lambo, but I'm not quite there yet.
