Xi Lin

Neon Glyph Icons Update

Xi Lin
Xi Lin
  • Save
Neon Glyph Icons Update document folder e-mail unread gmail cellphone headphones wine martini electric toilet paper vector glyphs icons icon set neon play
Download color palette

Got a chance to update the set recently, this is just a few of them.

I've since renamed the set to Neon Glyphs in reference to the neon signs that inspired these.

9af0f1586478578e12fcd73beee1cd39
Rebound of
Line Play Vector Icons
By Xi Lin
Xi Lin
Xi Lin

More by Xi Lin

View profile
    • Like