Carrrd jQuery Plugin

Was inspired by Michael Shanks's v1 in the Dribbble Playoffs and built my first jQuery plugin.

It's free and easy to use and only requires you to put in a couple lines of code and your Dribbble Username.

Typically I had to put an Idiot in my shot.

Feedback would be welcome as it's my first jQuery plugin.

Get Carrrd now.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
