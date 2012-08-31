Christain Billings

Grades Pro Meter

Christain Billings
Christain Billings
  • Save
Grades Pro Meter grades pro school wood ui meter due class ios app iphone
Download color palette

Wanted to give the user a visual cue when something is due with these meters.

47190a5f8d55248977ff3227e815c7f8
Rebound of
Grades Classes
By Jeremy Olson
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Christain Billings
Christain Billings

More by Christain Billings

View profile
    • Like