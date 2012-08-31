Julia Jamieson Swenson

Dashboard & some nav

Julia Jamieson Swenson
Julia Jamieson Swenson
  • Save
Dashboard & some nav navigation dropdown button nav bar
Download color palette

Peak at a parent application I'm workin' on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Julia Jamieson Swenson
Julia Jamieson Swenson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Julia Jamieson Swenson

View profile
    • Like