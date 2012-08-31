Pedro Sombreireiro

Dashboard sneakpeak

Pedro Sombreireiro
Pedro Sombreireiro
  • Save
Dashboard sneakpeak dashboard ui buttons webapp apps design
Download color palette

Sneakpeak of a dashboard for a webapp i'm implementing.
Using some cool responsive techniques. CSS3 is soooo hot right now :) ehehe

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Pedro Sombreireiro
Pedro Sombreireiro

More by Pedro Sombreireiro

View profile
    • Like