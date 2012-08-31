Delon Summersett

Credit Card

Delon Summersett
Delon Summersett
  • Save
Credit Card credit card numbers texture embossing metallic
Download color palette

had to recreate the entire card from scratch.....metallic embossing numbers is a pain in the ass

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Delon Summersett
Delon Summersett

More by Delon Summersett

View profile
    • Like