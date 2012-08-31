Mig Reyes

Basketboard Court

Mig Reyes
Mig Reyes
  • Save
Basketboard Court basketball court skateboard chicago bulls
Download color palette

For the past three years, I've been contributing a designed skateboard deck to the Bordo Bello Skateboard Art Fundraiser. My first deck design was fairly chocolatey, so this time, I decided to hit the courts to burn the fat.

See it… BIGGER!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Mig Reyes
Mig Reyes

More by Mig Reyes

View profile
    • Like