We are back.

Sorry for the wait everyone. The past 6 months has been quite hectic for me, as a result of that iClock App was delayed quite a bit. The worst part was that most of the infrastructure, all submitted themes had been sliced up and exported, and most of the code for the app was already done - I just didn't have the time to finish everything up.

The awesome news is that tonight I hooked back up with Nicholas Eby, and we decided to finish the last bits of the the app. The first release with have 5 themes, and we plan to release the rest of the submissions through the theme central inside the app along the way.

Looking forward to the release, and thanks again for all the great submissions!