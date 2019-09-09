Harvard Civitas Logo Design

Civitas is a group with Harvard University I made it using the Harvard logo reference and then changed it to be more simple and modern.

See six (6) points below what client wants:

1. Name explanation: “Civitas” means community in Latin. “Quad” refers to the four "A"s in "African American Alumni Association". “Fund” refers to the investment fund.

2. Colors should be crimson, black and white

3. A group of Harvard Business School African-American Alumni are launching a venture capital and private equity fund (“Fund”). In doing so, the Fund will leverage its community of graduates and influencers from the Harvard Business School that have received Masters of Business Administration (MBA) to create an investment vehicle designed and funded by African-Americans to invest in African-Americans.

4. While the fund is primarily focused on investing in African-American entrepreneurs, the logo should transcend these communities, communicating excellence, high standards, and extraordinary achievement generally associated with Harvard and its alumni.

5. The logo should be aspirational, forward thinking and also inspire trust, confidence and excellence.

6. We will consider a sophisticated collegiate identity, perhaps involving a modern interpretation of a shield (like the Harvard logo) but submissions are not required to include this.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

